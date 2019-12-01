A basic review of wine tells us that many grapes have different names, which is the case with pinot grigio and pinot gris.
A mutation of pinot noir, the Italians call their version pinot grigio and the French call their grapes pinot gris.Both names are used in the United States, reflecting either the more pronounced citrus flavors of pinot grigio compared to the orchard fruit influences of pinot gris.
This version from the Delle Venezie region of northeast Italy is a delicious balance of both styles, with crisp and refreshing tropical fruit flavors and a soft finish.
You have free articles remaining.
Sherry: “Flavors of lemon and lime with a hint of pineapple on the finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A grapefruit bouquet with flavors of lemon, lime, pineapple and tangerine.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $ to $12.
Coming next week: Plungerhead Petite Sirah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.