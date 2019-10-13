One of the fathers of California’s modern wine industry, Robert Mondavi was born in Virginia, Minnesota to Italian immigrants.
The family moved west and in 1943 he joined his father and brother Peter when they purchased the Charles Krug winery. He split from the family business and in 1966 built one of the first major wineries in the Napa Valley after Prohibition. Mondavi died at the age of 94 in 2008.
This blend of syrah and merlot comes from Central Coast vineyards. It’s very jammy with juicy berry flavors and soft tannins.
Sherry: “Medium-bodied, smooth and semi-sweet with flavors of blueberry, cherry and raspberry.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A jammy bouquet with flavors of raspberry and cherry with a red licorice and vanilla finish.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Available from $9 to 11.
Coming next week: Los Rocas Vinas Viejas
