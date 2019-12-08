The days grow shorter and colder as we head into winter, the perfect time to cozy up to a big and fruity dark red wine.
It’s also time to think about a wine with enough heft to accompany your holiday dinner if it includes prime rib. This will fit the bill.
This California red is primarily petite sirah (84%) but is blended with five other reds to help soften the finish and bring forth more fruit flavors. It’s inky dark, jammy and spicy.
You have free articles remaining.
Sherry: “Smooth and medium-bodied with flavors of cherry, black currant, mulberry and blueberry.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A red licorice bouquet with juicy and fruit-forward flavors of cherry and blueberry with currants and spice on the finish.” (3.75 stars out of 5)
Available from $13 to $16.
Coming next week: Seaside Cellars Pinot Noir
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.