We can usually distinguish the signature grape of New Zealand by its unique bouquet.
Descriptions of New Zealand sauvignon blanc range from nettles, dried tomato leaf, dried herbs, snow peas, guava and other attributes. Perhaps the strangest is cat urine, the funky smell that cat owners know all too well.
The scientific explanation is a high concentration of pyrazines, which are more distinctive in the cooler climates like New Zealand. But it does nothing to diminish the crisp and mouth-watering melon and citrus flavors of this delicious wine.
Sherry: “Vibrant and refreshing flavors of grapefruit and lime with a light grassiness on the finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A zesty blend of grapefruit, lime and tangerine with crisp acidity.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $9 to $12.
Coming next week: Robert Mondavi Heritage Red Blend
