The northern part of Spain called Aragon is the traditional home of garnacha, also known as grenache in France where it is used in the Rhone blends.

Los Rocas Vinas Viejas translates to “The Rocks Old Vines,” a direct reference to the source of this wine, the rocky hills of the Calatayud region where the vineyards are very old.

The wine is aged in a combination of French and American oak for a year. It’s well-structured with spice notes and dark fruit flavors layered in firm, but balanced tannins.

Sherry: “Dry and full-bodied flavors of black cherry and blueberry with an oaky finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)

Chris: “A spice and cinnamon bouquet with flavors of black cherry and plum.” (3.75 stars out of 5)

Available from $16 to $19.

