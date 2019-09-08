This is the second vintage of this Washington red blend that is the creation of Juan Muñoz-Oca, head winemaker at Ste. Michelle’s Columbia Crest winery.
While most red wines incorporate oak barrel aging for additional flavors and to tame tannins, Muñoz-Oca makes this wine using extended maceration. For this vintage (51% malbec and 49% cabernet franc) he aged the cabernet franc on the malbec skins and vice versa for nine months.
Aerate this wine to allow the tannins to soften and you’ll be greeted with a complex glass of herbal notes and dark fruit flavors.
Sherry: “Medium-bodied and smooth with flavors of black currant and blueberry with a subtle floral finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of leather and mint with flavors of blueberry and raspberry with a dry finish.” (3.75 stars out of 5)
Available from $18 to $22.
Coming next week: A to Z Pinot Gris
