Ask the master: Start growing your own plants indoors.

Today the temperature reached 50 degrees. I know we will still get more cold/snowy days but days like this make me want to get out to my gardens. Instead, this is a great time to plan for my garden and to start making plans to plant my own seeds for those plants, like tomatoes and peppers, that need a longer growing season than we have here in Minnesota.

As a general rule, most annual vegetables should be sown indoors about six weeks before the last frost (May 15 is typical for Winona, so that makes it the last week of March/first week of April). What is the right equipment to use? Simple … seeds, seed-starting mix and containers.

For the seeds, fresher seeds will have a higher germination rate. For the starting mix, stay away from garden soil to germinate seeds since it does not drain as well and may contain disease spores. Most garden stores will have a seed-starting mix. Most garden stores will also have trays but you can use recycled pots such as empty yogurt containers, as long as you make sure they have drainage holes.

When you go to plant the seed, check the packet for the correct planning depth. Rule of thumb is to plant 2-3 times as deep as the seed is wide. I usually plant 3 seeds/pot since not all seeds will germinate. Put the pots/tray in a warm location (around 65 degrees F) and check for signs of growth every day. Keep the seed-starting mix moist, but not saturated. Once the seedlings have emerged, place them in lighted location. You can use direct sun or grow lights. As the seedlings grow, you may need to transplant them to a larger container. You also should start fertilizing them weekly once they have two sets of leaves.

If you have more than one seedling per pot, choose the healthiest looking one and snip (thin out) the others. This will make the chosen seedling stronger. Before you plant them in your outside garden, you will need to “harden” them to the light and temperature. This is done by gradually placing them outside in the light.

First, for day one leave them out for 30 minutes, then an hour the next and continue to double the time out. After the last day of frost, place them in your garden and anticipate how good they will taste in about two months!

