Winifred Ceceilla Philipps

Winifred “Winnie” Ceceilla Philipps, 88, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, surrounded by her family at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester, Minn. Winnie was born Feb. 11, 1932, to William and Cecelia (Schauls) Kunst in La Crescent.

Winnie married the love of her life, Everett R. Philipps, April 7, 1951, in Winona. They made their home on the Philipps’ family farm in Winona County, and to them were born five children. After Everett’s untimely death in 1964 from cancer at the age of 37, Winnie continued on the family farm with her children. Together with the help of Winnie’s brother, LeRoy Kunst, they worked on the farm raising crops and animals and always had a large vegetable garden with lovely flowers.

Winnie instilled in her children a strong work ethic, strong family ties with extended family, and her love of travel. While they worked hard, they were able to visit family in Idaho, Montana, and Texas. She traveled to many places with her family through the years, but her favorite was always Glacier National Park in Montana where they would visit many times.