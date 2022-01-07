CALEDONIA, MN—On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Wilma Ann Meyer, 96, a resident at Valley View Healthcare in Houston, MN, was was called to heaven to join our dad.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.