William Leisen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WABASHA/PLAINVIEW — William Joseph Leisen, 90, of Wabasha, formerly of Plainview, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Wabasha. He was born April 23, 1929, in Wabasha, the son of Joseph and Julia (Stroot) Leisen. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1947. He then joined the U.S. Air Force where he served three and one half years as a tail gunner during the Korean War. Bill married Muriel Jacoby Oct. 15, 1955, at St. Felix Catholic Church in Wabasha. After his service, Bill and Muriel moved to Haverhill Township for four years before settling in Plainview to the family farm for 47 years with his brother and best friend Joe. There the two families raised 20 children. In 2007 they moved to Wabasha to be near their family.

He was a member of St. Felix Catholic Church; a past member of St. Joachim Catholic Church, Plainview; Knights of Columbus; Plainview American Legion; and served many years on the Plainview Township Board. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing with his wife and time spent on the family farm.

Bill was known as a man with a heart of gold. He was always giving to people with never asking for anything in return. He loved his family whole heartedly and spending time with them. He loved playing cards through the years with neighbors, family and friends. He was always up for a good card game.