William Joseph Flemming, 51, of Winona passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at University Hospital, Madison, Wis., after a brief illness.
Bill was born Dec. 9, 1968, in Austin, Minn., to Richard and Judith (Bellman) Flemming. He graduated from Silver Bay High School and worked as a logger. Bill eventually moved to Winona, where he worked at CHS as a heavy equipment operator.
He was an avid outdoors man, enjoying hunting and fishing, especially ice fishing. Bill was very good at preparing food on his barbecue grill. During his youth he liked playing baseball and hockey. He especially enjoyed getting together with family and friends.
Bill is survived by his sister, Lisa Engeman; niece, Ericka Engeman; aunts and uncles, Bill and Jean Bellman, Jim and Mary Bellman, Jane Flemming and Paula Kotlarz; great-aunt, Beverly Bellman; and numerous cousins and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two uncles, Richard Bellman and Steve Flemming.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center—Goodview, with the Reverend Michael Cronin officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the spring.
Please share a memory of Bill and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.