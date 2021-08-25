William James Harris, 73 of Winona, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Sugarloaf Senior Living.

Bill was born in Bemidji, Minnesota September 25, 1947 to Lila Marie (Wilkins) and James William Harris. The family moved first to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota and then to Fargo, North Dakota where Bill attended Benjamin Franklin Elementary and Junior High Schools and then graduated from Fargo Central High School in 1965. He earned his bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University, and his MBA from Colorado State University. His passion was for helping people with physical and mental challenges which led to his work at Winona ORC, Inc. from which he retired after working there for over 30 years.

In his leisure time, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving and traveling. He also enjoyed playing poker and pool with his friends. He was an active member of the Winona DFL and served on the board of Home & Community Options.

Bill is survived by his son, Nelson (Tanya) Harris; two grandchildren, Jocelyn and Isaac Harris; sisters, (Agnes) Elaine Twogood, and Betty (Jim) Hilleson; and brother, Michael (Marianne) Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. Please sign William’s guestbook and view the memorial video at www.hofffuneral.com when it becomes available. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.