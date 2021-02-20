William Emil Stark, 94, of Winona passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, with his family at his side at Benedictine – Winona, Saint Anne Campus.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Winona. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Minneiska. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Social distancing and masks will be required in accordance with church health guidelines.