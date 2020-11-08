William Earl Davis III

Prior to his naval service, Bill had agreed to join the Winona Clinic in their new department of family medicine and Judy and Bill moved to Winona, in 1976. Winona truly became home where they raised their children, Will and Liz, and made many lasting friendships.

In 1978, William joined the faculty of the Mayo St. Francis Family Practice Residency as associate director, where he taught for 10 years before returning to Winona Health and opened a family practice office. He had implemented a sophisticated electronic medical record system (the first in Minnesota) and was later invited to join Family Medicine with Tom Retzinger, MD, and Wayne Kelly, MD.

William served as the chief medical information officer of Winona Health, while the hospital implemented electronic records starting in 2002. He was the first medical director of hospice, served as a member of the Minnesota Medical Association Foundation, and was a member of the board of certification of Hospital Training Programs. He chaired the WH ethics committee, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cerner Corporation in 2015 for innovation of patient electronic records, and in 2006 was recognized by the Minnesota Medical Association with a Life Leadership Quality Achievement Award. He served as medical director of home and community options from 1976 to his retirement. He was a member of the Luther College Heritage Club and the President’s Council, and was class agent for the college for several years.