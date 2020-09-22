William 'Billy' Anthony Daubs

Billy attended Cochrane Fountain City schools, where he graduated with the class of 2007, and later went on to study welding courses at the Technical College in Winona. Billy worked at Buffalo Lumber and Tie and enjoyed his job working the saw. Billy had an infectious personality and never missed an opportunity to make someone laugh and smile. When he wasn’t at work he could always be found hanging out with good friends, whether they were watching football, going fishing, or grilling in the backyard. Billy had a passion for music and loved to sing.