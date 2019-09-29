BUCKEYE, Ariz./HOKAH, Minn. — William “Bill” Shawley, 86, of Buckeye and formerly of Hokah passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A celebration of life will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 12, at the Hokah City Hall, 57 Main St., followed by graveside services in Mt. Hope Cemetery and a reception at 1 p.m. at the Hokah City Hall. In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to 20834 W. Prospector Way, Buckeye, Ariz., 85396. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.