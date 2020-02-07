COCHRANE, Wis. — William “Bill” Lorenz, 78, of Cochrane passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Wabasha.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the VFW, Post 10406, in Cochrane, with Pastor Colleen Kwong officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Buffalo City Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held from noon until the hour of the service at the VFW Hall.
Full obituary at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.