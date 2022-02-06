DALLAS, TX — William “Bill” Lee Swearingen, age 85, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by family. He was a loving husband and father.

Bill was born on February 15, 1936, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to George and Eileen Swearingen. He was a graduate of Winona High School, Winona, Minnesota, attended Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, and graduated from Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota, in 1958. On February 21, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Carol A. Roloff in Winona, Minnesota. Bill worked for Union Carbide Corp. for 15 years in Minneapolis, Kansas City, Denver and Dallas as a territory manager and division manager of the automotive products division. He later established Professional Salesmen of the Southwest in Garland, Texas, and later Mayfair Car Wash of Colleyville, Texas.

He is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 63 years; daughter, Tara Hinman of Nashville, Tennessee, and grandchildren: Anna and Kenneth Hinman; son, William L. Swearingen II of Coppell, TX, his wife, Priscila, and grandchildren Tripp and Jett, step-grandchild Haley and her children, Case and Blakely Harris; son David Swearingen of Plano, Texas, and his wife, Sheila, and grandchildren: Michael, Mark, and Jack. He is survived by his two brothers: Tom Swearingen of Austin, Texas, and Jim Swearingen of Aurora, Minnesota, and their spouses, Carol and Sandy, respectively.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother, John, and sister, Helen Ann.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.