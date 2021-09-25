 Skip to main content
William "Bill" Joseph Hoffman

William “Bill” Joseph Hoffman, 64 of Minnesota City, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Reverend Chinnappa Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to Mass, all at the church. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Bill, sign his online guestbook and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.

