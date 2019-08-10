DEERWOOD/OWATONNA, Minn. — William “Bill” James Bestler, 69, of Deerwood, formerly of Owatonna, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Bill was born January 1950, in Owatonna, to parents, Carl and Eleanor (Cupkie) Bestler. He graduated from Owatonna Senior High School in 1968. He attended Rochester Technical College and University of Wisconsin-Stout, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Bill married Sheryl Haner in Minnesota City, April 26, 1980. He retired from engineering in 2009. Bill and Sheryl enjoyed traveling to Golfport, Miss., and New Orleans, La. When Sheryl retired in 2014, they moved up north to enjoy life on the lake. His passions in life were family, his hunting dogs, trap shooting, deer and pheasant hunting, fishing, woodworking, gunsmithing, a good meal, homemade chocolate chip cookies and tinkering with many things. Bill’s family will miss his humor.
He is survived by wife of 39 years, Sheryl; daughters, Heather (fiancé, Justin Cook) Bestler, Rochester, Amber (Eric Froehlich) Bestler, Dundas, Minn. Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may greet the family from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Brick Meger Funeral Home, 1603 Austin Road, Owatonna, with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. presided by Deacon Kris Oppegard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to donor’s local food shelf. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.brick-megerfuneralhome.com.