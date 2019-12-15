William “Bill” J. Olsen, 75, of Winona passed Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Winona Health. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Casimir’s Church, 626 West Broadway, Winona, with the Reverend Mark McNea officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center. There will be no visitation prior to Mass. Military honors will be performed immediately following Mass. Bill will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Bill, sign his online guestbook and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.
