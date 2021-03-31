William “Bill” Edward Hall Jr., 81, of Winona died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Benedictine St. Anne, from heart and kidney failure. He was born April 26, 1939, in Superior, Wis., to William “Red” and Dorothy (Gordon) Hall. On Bill’s 2nd birthday, he took the train and moved to Winona. The conductor was able to find a cupcake for him to celebrate his birthday.

Bill attended Winona public schools and graduated from Winona State College with a degree in accounting. After graduation, Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He married Marilyn Noeska and they later divorced.

Bill worked for his dad’s accounting practice and was able to partner with other local accountants before becoming the sole owner of William Hall & Associates LTD. In 1998, Bill married Leah Kappmeyer and they shared many wonderful years together.

In 2004, Bill’s firm and staff were purchased by Russell and Associates LLC and Bill continued to work for Brian Russell, until his retirement in 2007. Before and during retirement Bill and Leah enjoyed traveling with Philipps Tours and many trips around the country. They have many wonderful memories from these trips and most importantly the times spent with family.