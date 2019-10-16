William “Bill” E. Timm, 81, of Winona passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at St. Anne’s of Winona.
He was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother and will be greatly missed. Bill was born Sept. 2, 1938, in Nelson, Wis., to Walter and Rosella Timm.
Bill is survived by his children, Penny (Dave) Milne and Thomas Timm; grandchildren, Logan Timm and Tyler (Zack) Spies; siblings, Walter Timm, Arlene Bedtka, DiAnn Gueltzow, John (Kathy) Timm, Maxine (Edward) Ambrose, Robert (Jan) Timm and Gary (Kathy) Timm. His wife, Judith (Judy) Timm; and siblings, Harold Timm and Shirley Kalina have passed.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview.