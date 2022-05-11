WINONA—William “Bill” Dworschak, age 73, passed away, May 2, 2022, with his family at his side.

He was born on April 7, 1949 in Arcadia, WI to the late Arthur and Marion (Mitchell) Dworschak. On August 28, 1971, he married Susan Baures. Bill and Sue were members at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ledgeview. He enjoyed watching the Packers, NASCAR races, attending car shows, the EAA in Oshkosh, and biking along the Fox and East Rivers. His true passion, though, was for his family and friends.

Bill will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Susan Dworschak; children: Eric (Amie) Dworschak and Shana (Randy) Reysen; five sisters: Karen Hanson, Ardelle Tuxen, Pamela Matthees, Deborah (Tim) Kutchara, Stephanie Dworschak; a brother, Larry (Donna) Dworschak; eight grandchildren: Noah Carlson, Siri, Dylann, and Evelynn Dworschak; Macy, Aubrey, Zoey, and Phoebe Reysen.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his two sisters: Rita Gahnz and Elaine Suchla, and two brothers: Marvin and John Dworschak.

Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Ingold officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

The family extends their sincere gratitude and appreciation to staff at Bellin Hospital for the care provided to Bill and family during this difficult time.