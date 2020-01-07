William August Lindquist, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Bill was born June 2, 1922, in Minneapolis, to parents, Axel and Clara (Bjorkland) Lindquist. Bill lived in Michigan, Winona and Saint Louis Park, Minn. He graduated from Saint Louis Park High School and went on to attend the University of, graduating in 1946, with a law degree. He married his high school and college sweetheart, Yvonne Terrian March 15, 1947, and moved to Winona, to open his law office, where he was in private practice from 1947 to 2009.
Bill and Yvonne had four daughters, Christine Ann, Rebecca Susan, Jennifer Kay and Amy Claire; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
As a long-time resident of Winona, Bill was known to many people as counselor, friend, neighbor, business owner, boss and mentor through his actions, deeds of charity and kindness.
Bill was an avid bicyclist completing multiple cross-country adventures and frequent explorations of the hills and valleys surrounding Winona and Wisconsin. He was also an outdoors man with a great appreciation for the woods, Mississippi River and bottom lands, with duck hunting and fishing as hobbies. He was an animal lover and pet owner of both dogs and cats and a bird enthusiast. A Purple Martin landlord for many years, his backyard was dedicated to nesting gourds and houses every spring and summer. Bill was a conservationist and environmentalist and was dedicated to preservation and proliferation of pollinators urban habitat with planting of milkweed, flowers and his garden full of raspberries.
He could often be seen on his daily walks to and from his office in downtown Winona and around the lake. He would say “don’t let the weather stop you.”
Bill was a philanthropist, Winona community supporter, strong believer in education and the value of life-long learning, music lover, and prolific reader. He also closely followed regional, national and world politics and strongly believed in democracy and constitutional law.
You have free articles remaining.
His family and friends will miss his storytelling of adventures and events spanning his life in the 10 decades in which he lived.
In honor of Bill, memorials preferred to: Winona Community Foundation; Winona Humane Society; Winona County Library; or The Purple Martin Conservation Association. Or take a walk and enjoy the scenery and get to know your surroundings, city and fellow citizens. Go to the public library and challenge yourself to read a new type of book. Plant milkweed, pollinator friendly plants and keep the clover in your yard. Help a stranger or neighbor, give to the food shelf, help register people to vote, be an election volunteer, vote in every election and study up on the issues ahead of time. Or go sit and visit with someone who just wants someone to talk to and ear to listen.
Preceded in death by his parents, Axel and Clara Lindquist; wife, Yvonne T. Lindquist; numerous relatives, lifelong friends and beloved dogs and cats.
Survived by his four daughters, Christine Adriani, Rebecca Lindquist, Jennifer Brokaw (Bruce), Amy Lindquist; five grandchildren, Izaak Parker, Lukas Parker, Wesley Brokaw, Jessica Brokaw Burdge (Christopher) Ryan Brokaw ( Alexandra Hytjan); 10 great-grandchildren, Andrew Brokaw, Madison Brokaw, Audrey Brokaw , Kazi Parker, Samual Burdge, Tyler John (TJ) Burdge , Emily Burdge, Jasmyn Parker, Malia Brokaw, Callie Brokaw. Also survived by his faithful and beloved cat companion, Sophie; and his steadfast and faithful friends, who brought great care and joy to him.
Private family burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.