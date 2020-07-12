× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Wilfred Pohlman passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020, only four days after his 100th birthday on July 4. He was able to see many of his family last week when they organized a drive-by parade celebrating his birthday at Tweeten Care Center, Spring Grove, Minn., where he has resided for the last 18 months.

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, at St Luke’s Church, Eitzen, Minn., with visitation two hours before the service. Pastor Michael D. McCann will officiate. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be available. The service can also be listened to in the church parking lot, by tuning in to FM channel 87.9.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Houston County Fair or Houston County Historical Society. Arrangements are being handled by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.