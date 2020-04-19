× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEWISTON — Wilbert O. Jonsgaard, 77, of Lewiston passed Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Sauer Health Care, Winona. He was born Sept. 28, 1942, to Harry and Agnes Jonsgaard.

Willy is survived by his loving wife of nearly 32 years, Patricia “Patti”; his daughters, Barbara (Pete) Maus, Michelle Hazaimeh; stepdaughter, April Evenson; and special daughter-in-law, Lisa Jonsgaard; 11 grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Jonsgaard, Dylan (Sarah) Jonsgaard, Alex Evenson, Montrae Hiatt, Aaron Moses Evenson, Shanna, Blaine and Ty Maus, Cienna Thorn, Maison Hazaimeh and Miranda Thill; six great-grandchildren, Carson, Parker, Weston, Kaida, Delainee and Cambria; and two brothers, Arvid (Pat) Jonsgaard and Eldon (Carolyn) Jonsgaard. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Jean Jonsgaard, Bernice Jonsgaard, Lewiston, Annah Jonsgaard, Winona, Carole Price, Norfolk, Va.; brothers-in-law, James Christopherson, Randy Evenson, Winona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Brad and Brian; brothers, Harris, Marvin, Allen, Harold and Curt; and two sisters, Donna Mae and Loretta.

Years ago, Willy was a dairy farmer and later was employed at Fiberite, retiring with over 35 years of service. He also was a Teamster 120 member.