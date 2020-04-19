LEWISTON — Wilbert O. Jonsgaard, 77, of Lewiston passed Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Sauer Health Care, Winona. He was born Sept. 28, 1942, to Harry and Agnes Jonsgaard.
Willy is survived by his loving wife of nearly 32 years, Patricia “Patti”; his daughters, Barbara (Pete) Maus, Michelle Hazaimeh; stepdaughter, April Evenson; and special daughter-in-law, Lisa Jonsgaard; 11 grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Jonsgaard, Dylan (Sarah) Jonsgaard, Alex Evenson, Montrae Hiatt, Aaron Moses Evenson, Shanna, Blaine and Ty Maus, Cienna Thorn, Maison Hazaimeh and Miranda Thill; six great-grandchildren, Carson, Parker, Weston, Kaida, Delainee and Cambria; and two brothers, Arvid (Pat) Jonsgaard and Eldon (Carolyn) Jonsgaard. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Jean Jonsgaard, Bernice Jonsgaard, Lewiston, Annah Jonsgaard, Winona, Carole Price, Norfolk, Va.; brothers-in-law, James Christopherson, Randy Evenson, Winona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Brad and Brian; brothers, Harris, Marvin, Allen, Harold and Curt; and two sisters, Donna Mae and Loretta.
Years ago, Willy was a dairy farmer and later was employed at Fiberite, retiring with over 35 years of service. He also was a Teamster 120 member.
Willy “Jibbers” will always be remembered and loved by his wife and family. His enjoyment in life was going to auctions with his brothers. He found great pleasure in giving people a bad time just to get a rise out of them. He collected tractors, “Forever Red.” He enjoyed playing cards with a unique tactic that irritated many. While at Sauer Health Care, he loved to crank up Waylon Jennings so the nurses would come running.
Patti is following Willy’s wishes for cremation, no service and a gathering at a later date.
Rest in Peace “Hon — Love Ya.”
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.