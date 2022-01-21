Wendell J. Steinfeldt, 63 of Winona, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Winona Health, Winona, MN.

Wendell Jay was born January 1, 1959, in La Crosse, WI, to Norman and Ardelle (Beach) Steinfeldt. He graduated from Winona Senior High School. He was employed at Equality Die Cast, Winona for over 40 years.

On October 8, 1983, he married Cynthia Hauser at Faith Lutheran Church, Winona and together they raised two sons, Eric and Aaron. He was known to help people in their time of need. He enjoyed stock car racing and following the Minnesota Wild.

He is survived by his wife Cindy; two sons: Eric Steinfeldt and Aaron (Michaella) Steinfeldt; a granddaughter Naveah and one on the way; his mother Ardelle Steinfeldt; brothers: Wayne, Wally, Whiley (Joan), Warren (Kris) and Wynn; sisters: Connie Mabray, Candy (Arne) Mauru, Christi (Curt Passow) Steinfeldt, and Cherry (William) Roder, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father Norman Steinfeldt; brother Wesley and a sister Cynthia Steinfeldt.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, with Rev. Christopher Chatelaine-Samsen officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona, MN.

Visitation will be 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

