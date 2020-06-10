× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINNESOTA CITY — Warren A. Matzke, 81 of Minnesota City passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Warren was born Oct. 4, 1938, in Winona to Willard and Lois (Brown) Matzke. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and the carpentry program at Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. On July 11, 1959, he married Jeanette C. Ellinghuysen at Silo Lutheran Church, Lewiston.

She preceded him in death June 30, 2006. He later married Bernice E. (Drenckhan) Hayes Jan. 2, 2010, at Faith Lutheran Church, Winona.

Warren was a lifelong area resident. He was formerly employed at WMC, Winona; McNally Builders, Winona; and owned and operated Warren Matzke Construction for many years, retiring in 2012. He also taught union carpentry classes for many years at SE Tech College.

His hands touched many projects in the Winona area; constructing Goodview Trinity Lutheran Church was one of his most meaningful projects. Warren was a very active member of the church and held many leadership positions. In addition, he was a past president of the Sauer Health Care Board of Directors.

Another passion of Warren’s was fishing at the cabin, located in West Newton. He also enjoyed his many annual Canadian fishing trips.