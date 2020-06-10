MINNESOTA CITY — Warren A. Matzke, 81 of Minnesota City passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Warren was born Oct. 4, 1938, in Winona to Willard and Lois (Brown) Matzke. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and the carpentry program at Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. On July 11, 1959, he married Jeanette C. Ellinghuysen at Silo Lutheran Church, Lewiston.
She preceded him in death June 30, 2006. He later married Bernice E. (Drenckhan) Hayes Jan. 2, 2010, at Faith Lutheran Church, Winona.
Warren was a lifelong area resident. He was formerly employed at WMC, Winona; McNally Builders, Winona; and owned and operated Warren Matzke Construction for many years, retiring in 2012. He also taught union carpentry classes for many years at SE Tech College.
His hands touched many projects in the Winona area; constructing Goodview Trinity Lutheran Church was one of his most meaningful projects. Warren was a very active member of the church and held many leadership positions. In addition, he was a past president of the Sauer Health Care Board of Directors.
Another passion of Warren’s was fishing at the cabin, located in West Newton. He also enjoyed his many annual Canadian fishing trips.
Family was important to him and was demonstrated by the way he loved and guided them through life, along with having a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Bea; three children, JoAnn (Paul) Hayden, West Salem, Wis., Dean (Katy) Matzke, Winona, and Dawn (Kevin) Fread, La Crescent; seven grandchildren, Corissa, Amber, Cortney, Gabriella, Benjamin, Jared, Jorden; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Merle Matzke, Minnesota City, Marilyn (Michael) Koscianski, Ponte Vedra, Fla., Gordon (Mary Ann) Matzke, Corvallis, Ore., and Gary (Mary) Matzke, Torrance, Calif.; a brother-in-law, Earle (Linda) Drenckhan, Eyota, Minn.; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jeanette.
Due to the current guidelines of public gatherings, there will be a private family funeral. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family requests memorials to Goodview Trinity Lutheran Church, 820 37th Ave., Goodview, MN 55987; Sauer Health Care, 1635 West Service Drive, Winona, MN 55987, or the charity of donor’s choice.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
