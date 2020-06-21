× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Walter Carroll, 89, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. The son of Tom and Mildred (Hoffman) Carroll, he was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Lancaster, Wis. He married Marian Ginsterblum June 28, 1958. They lived in Freeport, Ill., and Delavan, Wis., before moving to Prairie Island, Winona, in 1977. They have three children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Walt attended St. Clement’s Elementary School and Lancaster High School, and received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he met and fell in love with his wife, Marian. Although his college career was interrupted by his service in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed at Fort Knox, during the Korean Conflict (alongside future Vice President Walter Mondale), Walt was an outstanding multi-sport athlete, playing on two all-conference football teams, once as team captain. He was a life-long tennis player.

His working career included employment in quality for the Toni Corporation (in Milwaukee, Wis., and St. Paul, Minn.), Honeywell Microswitch (in Freeport, Ill.), Borg Instruments and Sta-Rite (in Delavan, Wis.), and Peerless Chain. He retired from Peerless in 1992, after 16 years as quality assurance manager. After retiring, he taught in the business department at Winona State University.