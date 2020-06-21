Walter Carroll, 89, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. The son of Tom and Mildred (Hoffman) Carroll, he was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Lancaster, Wis. He married Marian Ginsterblum June 28, 1958. They lived in Freeport, Ill., and Delavan, Wis., before moving to Prairie Island, Winona, in 1977. They have three children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Walt attended St. Clement’s Elementary School and Lancaster High School, and received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he met and fell in love with his wife, Marian. Although his college career was interrupted by his service in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed at Fort Knox, during the Korean Conflict (alongside future Vice President Walter Mondale), Walt was an outstanding multi-sport athlete, playing on two all-conference football teams, once as team captain. He was a life-long tennis player.
His working career included employment in quality for the Toni Corporation (in Milwaukee, Wis., and St. Paul, Minn.), Honeywell Microswitch (in Freeport, Ill.), Borg Instruments and Sta-Rite (in Delavan, Wis.), and Peerless Chain. He retired from Peerless in 1992, after 16 years as quality assurance manager. After retiring, he taught in the business department at Winona State University.
He had always been active in his community. Walt was proud of being a certified referee for 43 years. In Winona, he showed his many interests through volunteerism. He was president of the Winona Tennis Association for 10 years; drove veterans to appointments at VA Medical Centers; taught Advanced Directives for the Winona Hospital Auxiliary; ushered at the Great River Shakespeare Festival; and helped as a guide at the Polish Museum, a greeter at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, and an attendant at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Center. For AARP, Walt taught 55 Alive Drivers’ Safety and was a tax preparer and former long-time coordinator of the Tax Aide Program for Winona and Houston counties. He was also very active in the Winona Bird Club (past president and long-time tabulator of the Christmas Bird Count), The Learning Club, Upper Mississippi Jazz Society, and was a supporter of the Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro. A member of St. Mary’s Church, he was a lector, Eucharistic minister, a member of the Ministry of Care, and former Finance Committee member. Walt was chosen Outstanding Senior Volunteer of Winona County in both 1999 and 2009.
He is survived by Marian, his beloved wife of 63 years; and children, Heidi (Bob) Fraser of Lombard, Ill., Edward (Samantha) of St. Paul, Minn., and Amy (Robert) Hein of Shoreview, Minn.; three grandchildren, Bill (Colleen) Fraser of Seattle, Wash., Sarah Fraser of California, Md., and Alexandra Carroll of St. Paul; one great-grandchild, Andy Fraser; six brothers, Jim of Mauston, Wis., Paul (Joan) of Arvada, Colo., Dick (Kip) of Winona, Don of Prairie du Chien, Wis., Larry (Susan) of Circle Pines, Minn., Bob (Nancy) of Crystal Lake, Ill.; two sisters, Rosemary Thompson of Bloomington, Minn., and Kathy (Richard) Lettman of Babson Park, Fla.; one sister-in-law, June, of Lizella, Ga.; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger and Ralph; two sisters, Dorothy Fishnick and Ruth Irwin; brothers-in-law, Herb Fishnick, Bill Irwin, Larry Shaw, and Jim Thompson; and sisters-in-law, Karen, Carol, and Mary Ann.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. His ashes will be interred at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona. There will be a celebration of his life for friends and family at a later date. The family requests memorials to St. Mary’s Parish.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
