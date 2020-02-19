Wally Moore, 85, of Winona passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Wally was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Weston, Wis. He moved to Winona with his family in 1944. He graduated from Winona Senior High in 1952.
On April 14, 1956, he married Helen Strain at McKinley Methodist Church.
Wally was employed for 25 years at I.C.I Fiberite as a maintenance superintendent, he retired from Winona Heating and Venting after 12 years.
He was a longtime member of the former McKinley United Methodist Church, now belonging to Homer United Methodist Church.
Wally is survived by Helen, his wife of nearly 64 years; son, Brian Moore (Renae Reed) Ridgeway, Minn.; daughters, Debbie (Ward) Anderson Stockton, and Shelley (MSGT, Ret. Roy) Dickison Hubert, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Nikki, Michael, Bobby, Chrissy, Tiffaney, Akela, Heather and Arron; and 11 great-grandchildren, Sarah, Tabitha, Destany, Makayla, Dakota, Johnathan, Hailey, Lydia, Evelyn, Sienna, Leon; and a great-granddaughter expected June of this year.
He is also survived by his sister, Rebecca (Leonard) Brown, Prior Lake, Minn.; special cousin, Patty (Delbert) Papenfuss, Shakopee, Minn.; and numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant daughters, and sister, Luella Nagle.
Wally was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many a camping trip in the motor home with his wife. He thoroughly enjoyed time with family and friends and tinkering in his woodworking shop.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, with the Reverend Kathy Schuler officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona, with the Reverend Michael Slagenweit-Coffman officiating.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Homer United Methodist Church, Homer, Minn.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.