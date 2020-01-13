Wallace E. Viestenz, 83, of Winona passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Sauer Health Care, Winona.
Wallace Elmer was born Sept. 6, 1936, in Hart Township, Winona County, Minn., to Elmer and Edna (Eggert) Viestenz. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and honorably served in the U.S. Navy. On April 9, 1960, he married Marlene L. Thicke and together they raised their three sons.
Wally worked 36 years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Lock & Dam 5A, and retired from 7, as a lockman. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Winona. He was a long time member of the American Legion Post 9 and the Honor Guard Burial Detail. In 1989, he was Winona Legionnaire of the Year. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and trips up north to the cabin. He took great pride in caring for his trucks over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; three sons, Robby, Jeff (Heidi) and Brad; five grandchildren, Tiffani, Lexie, Treven, Emery, Summit; two great-grandsons, Dominic and Demetri; sisters, Beverly Potter, LaVerl Olmstead, Helen (Larry) Triplett; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Arlene Brandt; a nephew, Roger Potter; and brothers-in-law, Donald Brandt, Daryl Potter and Richard Olmstead.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 766 Wabasha St., West, Winona, with the Reverend Matthew Schoell officiating. Military honors will be provided at the church by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9. Interment will be at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Wilson. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at church.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.