Vivian Marie McEver Key, born June 22, 1932, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Vivian was a native of Moultrie, Ga. She was the daughter of Virgle W. and Mary Johnson McEver Sr. Vivian graduated from Moultrie High School.

After she and Lee Roy Key Sr. married, they raised two sons, Lee and Dwight. They later moved to Gainesville, Ga. Vivian worked for North Georgia Eye Clinic for many years and was a member of First Baptist Church of Gainesville. Vivian was a loving mother, wife, homemaker and friend.

Vivian is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons; and brothers, Virgle Jr. and Jimmie McEver; and sister, Versa McEver Shepherd. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Amy McEver; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, in Bosque Bello Cemetery, Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Memorial Park Funeral Home-North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr., is in charge of arrangements.

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.