Vivian Marian (Hallberg) Hosting, 82, of Winona, MN, died September 26, 2021, at Mayo Health System – St. Marys Campus, Rochester, MN. She was born October 18, 1938, to Rubin and Hilda (Urbashick) Hallberg in Louisburg, MN. After graduating high school in Rochester, PA, she moved to Rochester, MN. She took a job at Mayo Clinic. On July 20, 1958, she married Henry Edward Hosting at Mantorville, MN. The made Winona, MN their home. She worked for a time at the Montgomery Ward store in the Winona Mall. After the death of her beloved husband (October 13, 2003) she found comfort in her 4-footed companion, Ollie.

Vivian enjoyed many things and had a zest for life. She and Henry travelled and enjoyed camping together. She enjoyed cross country skiing, hiking, nature, and was an avid reader. She was a long-time member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, being baptized November 11, 1957. She loved and was greatly loved by her many friends.

She is survived in death by her half-sisters: Deanna Yonkovich and Eleanor Lahaman; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her half-brother Kenneth Hallberg.

Funeral services will be held by Jehovah’s Witnesses at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, by way of Zoom link. For the link, please see Vivian’s obituary at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.

