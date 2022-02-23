 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virgil Sherburne

Virgil Sherburne, 83, of Houston died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Valley View Care Center in Houston.

He was born October 16, 1938.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne; four daughters: Julie (David) Bruggeman, Lisa (Tim) Missling, Jane (Richard) Jahnke, and LeAnn (Aaron) MacLennan; eight grandchildren, two brothers and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. A visitation will begin at the church at 9:30 a.m., Friday. Burial will follow at Stone Church Cemetery. The Houston American Legion will conduct military honors. www.hofffuneral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Your old iPhone could be worth over $24K

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News