Violet “Vi” Anna Drazkowski, 90, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Vi was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Winona, to Alvin and Selma Ronnenberg.

She loved playing bingo, cards, dice and going to the casino, and usually she won! She was also an avid reader and a lifetime member of the VFW auxiliary.

Vi is survived by her children, Judy Lemke, Paula Peterson, Mike (Tonia), Phil (Nancy), Scott (Barb) Drazkowski; grandchildren, Kyle, Nicole, Jeremy, Kimberly, Sarah, Noah, Chelsea, Kayla, Ashley, Patrick, Mitchell; and also 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; brother, Vic Ronnenberg; and son-in-law, Steve Lemke.

Visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct 10, with memorial service 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 413 3rd St. E., in Monticello, Minn. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona, family only.

In lieu of flowers and donations, please consider making a donation to the American Diabetes Association. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918.