Violet E. Herold

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St. in Winona. A private family service will be held, with burial at the Buffalo City Public Cemetery in Buffalo City, Wis.