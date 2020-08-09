You have permission to edit this article.
Violet E. Herold

Violet E. Herold, 102, of Winona passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Sauer Health Care.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St. in Winona. A private family service will be held, with burial at the Buffalo City Public Cemetery in Buffalo City, Wis.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

