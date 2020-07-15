× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Viola G. Boelter of Winona passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home in Willow Brook Cooperative Living.

Viola was born Nov. 20, 1930, in Iola, Wis., to Alvin and Laura (Moen) Bestul, where she spent most of her childhood. On Jan. 29, 1949, she married Lester “Les” Boelter at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Amherst, Wis. This marriage was blessed with three children.

She was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church and was very active at the church’s Ladies Bible Class and Ladies Aid, where she held several offices. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, bowling and boating on the Mississippi River and spending weekends at their lake place on Long Lake, near Rice Lake, Wis. She also did many hours of volunteering.

She is survived by three children, Dennis (Barb) Boelter, Winona, Dean (Melinda) Boelter, Fort Myers, Fla., Dixie (Gary) Breitenfeldt, Winona; three grandchildren, Aaron (Emily) Breitenfeldt, Onalaska, Wis., Amy (Brandon) Jensen, Littleton, Colo., Heather (Knute) Sather, Kasota, Minn.; one stepgrandson, Jordain Blanchard, Winona; four great-grandchildren, Dane and Cece Breitenfeldt, Ryder and Lennox Sather; one sister, Mildred Janke, Appleton, Wis.