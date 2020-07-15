Viola G. Boelter of Winona passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home in Willow Brook Cooperative Living.
Viola was born Nov. 20, 1930, in Iola, Wis., to Alvin and Laura (Moen) Bestul, where she spent most of her childhood. On Jan. 29, 1949, she married Lester “Les” Boelter at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Amherst, Wis. This marriage was blessed with three children.
She was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church and was very active at the church’s Ladies Bible Class and Ladies Aid, where she held several offices. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, bowling and boating on the Mississippi River and spending weekends at their lake place on Long Lake, near Rice Lake, Wis. She also did many hours of volunteering.
She is survived by three children, Dennis (Barb) Boelter, Winona, Dean (Melinda) Boelter, Fort Myers, Fla., Dixie (Gary) Breitenfeldt, Winona; three grandchildren, Aaron (Emily) Breitenfeldt, Onalaska, Wis., Amy (Brandon) Jensen, Littleton, Colo., Heather (Knute) Sather, Kasota, Minn.; one stepgrandson, Jordain Blanchard, Winona; four great-grandchildren, Dane and Cece Breitenfeldt, Ryder and Lennox Sather; one sister, Mildred Janke, Appleton, Wis.
Due to the health and safety challenges and expectations presented by COVID-19, no funeral services will be held. A private family interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to St. Matthews Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 Wabasha St., Winona, Minn., 55987; or Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave. Winona, Minn., 55987.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
