Victoria “Vicky” L. Grossell, 59, of Winona passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse, Wis., following a short battle with cancer.
She was born Feb. 5, 1960, in Winona, to James and Ann (Palmer) Stueve, and following graduation from high school, she completed her accounting degree at the Winona Vo-Tech. Vicky was united in marriage with Jeff Grossell, May 15, 1982, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.
Vicky was employed with Logistics Health Inc., in their accounting department for the last 14 years. She was a member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.
She will be remembered for her enjoyment of crocheting and she was a huge fan of NASCAR and stock car racing. She was proud of her Camaro convertible and looked forward to taking it on trips to the casino.
You have free articles remaining.
Vicky is lovingly survived by her husband, Jeff; sons, Matt and Kyle; parents, Jim and Ann Stueve; brother, Nick (Laurie) Stueve; nephews, Jon, Scott and Michael Stueve; her cat, Brownie; and her dog, Odie; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Stueve; and her in-laws, Nathan and Barbara Grossell.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Friday, Oct. 4, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. There will not be any visitation held Friday, please meet at the Basilica for Mass.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Vicky’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.