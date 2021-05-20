Victor D. “Vic” Grabau, age 88, of Indian Point, rural Cochrane passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 while doing what he loved, fishing.

Vic was born on August 26, 1932 in Spring Valley, MN a son of the late Loren and Agnes (Schonsby) Grabau. In September of 1954, Vic was united in marriage to Myrtle Kowalsky at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Winona. To this union, four children were born. Myrtle preceded Vic in death on May 1, 2019.

For many years, Vic was employed at South St. Paul Public Schools as a teacher, a coach and Dean. After his retirement from the South St. Paul Public Schools, Vic moved to Indian Point in the Town of Belvidere along the banks of the Mississippi River.

Vic loved to golf and go fishing as often as possible. He will be remembered as one of the last and true “River Rats”.

He will long be remembered as a true gentleman and a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa.

Vic will be sadly missed by his children: Scott (Debi) Grabau, Lee (Peggy) Grabau, Cindy (Tom) Bauer and Paula (Jeff) Dolby; grandchildren: Sandy, Stephanie, Alicia, Taylor, Aaron, Hannah, Hazel and Zayden; great grandsons: Charlie, Owen and Otto; siblings: Carol (Carl), Sharon and Darrel (Marlene); also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.