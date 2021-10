Victor Arthur Suhr, 89, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away peacefully into heaven on October 18, 2021. Services will be held at The Gathering Place at 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wis., on Friday, October 29, 2021.

A visitation will begin at 10am followed by a service at 11 a.m. Then a special celebration of his life will be presented by his son, Mike with a luncheon to follow. A private family burial will conclude the day.