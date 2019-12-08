ALMA, Wis. — Vernon Stone, 87, of Alma passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center in Wabasha, Minnesota.
Vernon was born June 19, 1932, in Georgetown, Wisconsin. He grew up on a dairy farm near Amery, Wisconsin, which created his passion for agriculture, which directly led him on his career path. Upon graduation from Amery High School and while attending college, Vernon joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Carson, near Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is a veteran of the Korean War. Vernon received two master’s degrees, namely from Wisconsin State University-River Falls, in agriculture education, and from Stout State University, Menomonie, Wisconsin, in industrial arts.
Vernon began his teaching career in education at Alma Area Schools in 1957. He taught agriculture (Alma FFA) and industrial arts (shop) for over 33 years. Every year he took his FFA students on a vacation from their farms, traveling multiple areas in the U.S., from Lake Superior to Colorado, Wyoming and many other places westward. Fishing was usually a highlight of these trips and a passion for Vernon, which he passed down to his students. After his retirement from teaching, Vernon began his Saw Sharpening Service for over 20 years.
Vernon’s passion was hunting, fishing (in the Bighorn Mountains was his favorite, to which he brought his family for several years), trapping, snake hunting and “storytelling” to anyone who he came into contact with. He taught hunter safety for over 30 years and was a lifetime member of the Alma Rod and Gun Club. Vernon also served his community, as a member of the Alma City Council for many years and was a past president of the American Legion. In his years of retirement, he traveled extensively worldwide with Norma, visiting several continents.
Vernon is survived by Norma, his wife of 65 years; children, Margi Christofferson (Doug), David (Patricia), Becky Robertson (Phil) and Karen Smith (Dave); son-in-law, Donny Ganz; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many friends whom Vernon encountered.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Martin; sister, Marion; and one daughter, Barb Ganz.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma, with Pastor Lisa Weaver officiating. Burial with military honors will immediately follow the service at Alma Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and then again one hour prior to the service Friday all at the funeral home. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.