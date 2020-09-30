Vera M. Philipps, 91, of Winona passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living, Winona.

Vera Mae was born April 12, 1929, in Winona, to Emil and Alice (Suhr) Jahnke. Vera grew up on a farm in Gilmore Valley, before moving to Winona. She graduated from Winona High School in 1947. She married Alois “Al” Philipps, July 17, 1948, in the Church of Saint Joseph’s Rectory in Winona, which is now Cathedral Church.

Together with her husband, Al, they started Philipps Bus Service, 75 years ago. Vera drove numerous school buses over the years. She also worked as a bookkeeper, bus cleaner, and housewife. Most of all she was a mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

In retirement, she enjoyed travelling with her husband, Al, on numerous bus tours and cruises. Before her passing she particularly enjoyed drives in the country and visiting her home in Witoka. She was known for her cooking and being a great baker. She loved baking for her family, friends and for family picnics. Vera also enjoyed riding her bike.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Alice Jahnke; husband, Al; daughter, Cindy Brommerich; sister, Doris Decious; brothers-in-law, Mel Decious and Carl Bergmann.