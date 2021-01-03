Ursula Lucille Barrett (nee Barankiewicz), 89 and 1/2, passed peacefully on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, due to complications with the COVID-19 virus. She was born July 31, 1931, in Winona. She was attended by the majority of her five children.

Ursula was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Edward F. Barrett, who passed in their home in December of 2004. Ursula will be laid to rest next to Ed, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

Ursula left Winona to become a WAVE and was stationed in San Diego, where she met and married Ed, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Ursula lived in the same home for 53 years in Clairemont, a suburb of San Diego, where they raised their five children.

During the family’s early years, Ursula worked at the Navy Base Admiral Kid Club as a waitress, where the children sometimes played during her shift. Ursula gained an AA degree in accounting in her forties, while her five children attended high school, and began working at the Fine Arts gallery in Balboa Park. She then worked and finally retired from the University of California San Diego. After her retirement, Ursula continued to volunteer at UCSD/Thornton Hospital, as a minister of the Eucharist and play golf (a sport loved by Ed) until a few years before her death.