Trudy Nelsestuen, age 80 of Minnesota City, died peacefully surrounded by family on November 9, 2021.

Trudy was born on August 22, 1941, in Fountain City, Wis., to John and Mary (Scholmeier) Duellman. On September 4, 1965, she was united in marriage to Ardell Nelsestuen. This union was blessed with three children: Paul, Jill, and Katie. Trudy spent time working at Watkins when she and Ardell were first married and when the kids came along, she took on the role of stay-at-home mom. When the kids were a little older, Trudy went to work alongside her sister and brother in-law at Stan Ferguson trucking company doing bookkeeping work until her retirement.

Trudy was an exceptionally talented baker. She was famous for her Christmas cookies and her apple, pecan, and pumpkin pies. She relished in the challenge of quilting and was meticulous with each quilt she created. Trudy also enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Above all, Trudy was most proud of her family. She always brought insightful wisdom to situations her family came to her with, providing a different perspective to consider. She had great pride in all her grandkids special interests and encouraged them to pursue their dreams. Trudy left a beautiful impression to all who had the chance to meet her and she will be dearly missed.

Trudy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ardell; her children: Paul (Theresa) Nelsestuen, Jill (Travis) Buxengard, and Katie (Leif) Pettersen; her grandchildren: Erica (Steven), Nicole, Nick (Kate), Jon (Tia), Kendra, Morgan, Noah (Kendra), Grant, and Paige; great-grandchildren: Sarah and Waylon; and her siblings: Dave Duellman, Suz (Stan) Ferguson, Joan Valentine, and Jan (Blake) Pickart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings and in-laws: George (Sue) Duellman, Alfred Fenske, Glady Duellman, and John Valentine.

A Memorial Service for Trudy will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, Minn. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the funeral home. Please leave a memory of Trudy and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.