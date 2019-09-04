LUTSEN, Minn. — Trudy Hahn (nee Kovach), 76, of Lutsen passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, Minnesota, after a long battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Margaret Kovach; and brother, Louis Kovach.
She is survived by Bob, her husband of 54 years; son, Rob Hahn; daughter, Kristin Altenburg (Scott); grandchildren, Melody Collins, Bobby and Patrick Hahn and Emily and Stephanie Altenburg; and great-granddaughter, Sophie Altenburg; sisters-in-law, Jackie Kovach and Jacquie Williamson; nieces, Kaitlin Kovach and Marnie Williamson; nephew, Matt Williamson (Allison); as well as other relatives and countless friends.
Trudy lived a life centered on faith, family and friends. She was tireless in her volunteer efforts, especially at Catholic churches in Winona and Grand Marais, Winona Cotter Schools and the West End Garden Club.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 10 E. Fifth St., Grand Marais. Visitation at the church one hour prior to Mass.
A very special thanks to the caring staff at Solvay Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Children’s Program at St. John’s Church or the Soup Kitchen in Key West, Florida.
To sign the online register book please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.