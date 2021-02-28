Trisha Bauer, 54, died peacefully at UW Health in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with a brain aneurysm.

Trisha was born July 23, 1966, in Winona, Minn., to Sandra (Witt) and Fred Bauer.

After her parents’ divorce, Trisha’s mother, Sandra, would go on to marry Stanley Stetzer. Stanley saw Trisha as a daughter and raised her alongside his and Sandra’s two children, Aaron and Bryan.

Trisha grew up in La Crescent, Minn., and graduated from La Crescent High School in 1984. She went on to attend UW-La Crosse, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration. She went on to work at UW-Madison and earned her master’s degree there in industrial relations. Trisha loved her job at UW-Madison as a Human Resource Manager and all of the friends she worked with.

Trisha enjoyed spending time with her life partner, Tom Korpady, and their dog, Jessie, whom she lived with in Sun Prairie, Wis. She looked forward to going to Florida every winter with Tom. Trisha also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her mom and favorite nephew, Adam.