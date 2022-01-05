WATERTOWN—Todd Michael Maas, 48, formerly of Lewiston, MN, died of a heart attack at his home in Watertown, WI.

Todd was born Oct 18, 1973 to Bernard Joseph and Lora Lee (Ehmann) Maas in Winona, MN. He attended Lewiston Schools until his senior year, when he moved to Waukesha, WI. He graduated from high school at Waukesha.

Todd worked for many years at Walmart, and for the last 16 years at Deb Wholesale in Watertown.

He loved music and enjoyed playing his guitar. He enjoyed playing music at work for the drivers while they loaded their trucks. He was a huge fan of Randy Rhoads and the Spice Girls.

He is survived by his mother; sister Tina (Wayne) Lewis; brother Terry Maas; nephews: Hunter and Forrest Lewis; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Bernard, grandparents, cousins: Scott Kuisle, Moon Roberts, Jonathan Peterson and several aunts and uncles.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is assisting the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.