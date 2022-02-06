PRIOR LAKE — Timothy “Tim” Speltz, age 53, of Prior Lake, MN, formerly of Winona, MN, passed away on January 31, 2022. A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake, and one hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave. SE, Prior Lake. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be held in Winona at a future date.