Timothy “Tim” John Lynch, 67, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Tim was born Oct. 12, 1951, in Winona, to Edgar and Alice (Cierzan) Lynch.
Tim is survived by his wife, Jean; daughter, Nicole (Niki Lynch) Peterson and son-in-law, Travis; grandchildren, Will, Thomas and Stella Peterson; sister, Molly (Jerry) Urness, brother, Dennis (Joni) Lynch, sister, Peggy Lynch; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Perrella; and several nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Alice; sister, Susan Kerrigan; niece, Colleen Kerrigan; and father-in-law, Nick Perrella.
Services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. www.hofffuneral.com.